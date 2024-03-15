FEATURE – ‘The Hamburg case’: How steelmakers won the fight for free EU emissions permits, with help from Germany
Published 11:55 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:55 on March 15, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European steel industry has won a special carve-out from the EU ETS, ensuring the sector continues to receive an estimated 18 million carbon allowances for free until 2030, according to previously unreleased documents seen by Carbon Pulse.
The European steel industry has won a special carve-out from the EU ETS, ensuring the sector continues to receive an estimated 18 million carbon allowances for free until 2030, according to previously unreleased documents seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.