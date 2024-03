FEATURE – ‘The Hamburg case’: How steelmakers won the fight for free EU emissions permits, with help from Germany

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The European steel industry has won a special carve-out from the EU ETS, ensuring the sector continues to receive an estimated 18 million carbon allowances for free until 2030, according to previously unreleased documents seen by Carbon Pulse.