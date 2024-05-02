ICVCM decision on first eligible voluntary carbon methodologies delayed til June as Verra, ART get nod of approval

Verra and ART TREES have become the latest standard bodies to pass the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM)'s conditions for eligibility, but the first approval of methodologies for the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) stamp has been delayed until June as experts grapple with fresh complexities.