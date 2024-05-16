FEATURE: Denmark’s move to set up carbon removals fund creates emissions accounting headache for Brussels
Published 17:22 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:22 on May 16, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Denmark’s world first carbon removals fund could emerge as a model for other countries to follow but it also highlights ambiguities around how the voluntary carbon markets will coexist with national climate targets, particularly in the EU context.
