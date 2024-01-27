Environmental Markets Correspondent, Carbon Pulse – Latin America

We are looking for an Environmental Markets Correspondent based in Latin America (Mexico and anything south of that) to help us bolster and expand our coverage of carbon and other environmental markets. Fluency in Spanish and Portuguese is required for this role.

Location: Home-based/remote working from a base in Mexico or Latin America.

Job type: Full-time

Salary: Annual, commensurate with experience

Want to work for a specialist news agency with a strong reputation in a fast growing market?

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based B2B service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. Founded in 2015, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output.

The ideal candidate will be a keen self-starter with an innovative and analytical mind, able to quickly, comprehensively and accurately report on breaking stories while identifying larger market trends and chasing initiative stories.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

This role will cover North and South American environmental markets, GHG pricing initiatives, and various climate policies, with a focus on:

Compliance carbon markets across North and South America. This includes reporting on price movements, market trends, and other developments existing scheme and emerging ones.

Voluntary carbon markets, covering trading activity, project development, offset standards, protocol development, and governance bodies to promote standardisation and integrity.

Climate change policy, both market-related and non-market-related, at international, national, and sub-national levels.

Relevant corporate developments.

Other measures to price carbon emissions including taxes, clean fuel standards, tariffs/border adjustment mechanisms, etc.

Other market-based measures relating to renewable energy and biodiversity.

International compliance mechanisms, such as those under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 and ICAO’s CORSIA scheme for aviation.

You will be responsible for covering breaking news, as well as for writing weekly and sometimes ad-hoc market reports.

You will also be required to chase emerging or compelling stories, conduct interviews and develop wider, in-depth analysis pieces based on larger issues or identified trends – always writing from an unbiased and balanced perspective.

You will also be asked to edit your colleagues’ copy, assist with the daily newsletter, and contribute in other areas including sales, marketing and conference planning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Markets: You should have a good understanding of the workings of financial markets and, in particular, environmental markets. For example, you should know the difference between futures and options, and carbon allowances and offsets.

Policy: You must be able to follow and adeptly report on policy developments across an array of jurisdictions and market segments. You need to understand the basic rules and subtle nuances of the markets and programmes listed above. You should strive to become an expert in the rules and trends of the markets on your beat, and in the government policy that underpin those programmes.

Languages: You need to have strong English skills, as well as the ability to fluently speak and write in Spanish and Portuguese.

Writing skills: A background in journalism is advantageous but not essential. A lack of experience in writing articles can be compensated by a superior knowledge of financial and environmental markets.

Team player: You should be able to work effectively either on your own or in a team, and be highly adaptable to a fast-paced and continuously developing environment.

Organised: As you will be home-based or working remotely, you need to be organised. You must be able to multi-task while managing your time and adhering to strict deadlines.

Networking: Journalists are only as good as their sources, so you need to be able to build and maintain a network of contacts in every market segment. Carbon Pulse’s correspondents have fostered a vast network of cultivated primary and secondary sources to help us not only report stories, but to also add market insight and reaction to them.

Analytical: You must have at least intermediate Microsoft Excel skills and be able to analyse and manipulate data, with a talent for identifying trends and converting them into stories. You will also be required to demonstrate this during the interview process.

Highly-motivated: The news and markets never sleep, so part of being a journalist means you’re always on call. Some days and weeks will be busier than others, and long hours and some weekend working will not be uncommon. As such, you always need to be highly-motivated and ready to call contacts or quickly write breaking news. Carbon Pulse prides itself on being second-to-none and ready to go the extra mile to win a scoop or file a story, so you need to subscribe to that mentality and demonstrate it on a daily basis.

Willing to travel: This role will require occasional travel around North and South America and elsewhere in the world, mainly to industry conferences.

To apply, email your resume, a cover letter and at least one sample article of at least 500 words to admin@carbon-pulse.com.

The sample article can be either a piece of your previous work or a story reporting on a recent trend or historical event related to the North American carbon markets (eg. a policy development, an permit auction result, etc.)

Deadline: Feb. 10, 2024. Only candidates that are being considered will be contacted for virtual interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by federal law.