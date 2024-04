CBAM must tackle recycled aluminium emissions loophole, industry and NGOs say

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will drive up prices of aluminium, as it fails to address a loophole for process scrap that could lead to vast amounts of carbon emissions being imported into the bloc, a report by a consulting firm and a panel of industry and NGO experts warned this week.