CBAM must tackle recycled aluminium emissions loophole, industry and NGOs say

Published 15:58 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:00 on April 26, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will drive up prices of aluminium, as it fails to address a loophole for process scrap that could lead to vast amounts of carbon emissions being imported into the bloc, a report by a consulting firm and a panel of industry and NGO experts warned this week.