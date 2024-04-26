France to launch first-ever carbon storage projects
Published 16:02 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:02 on April 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS
The French government will authorise the construction of its first carbon storage facilities, signing contracts with some of the largest emitters in the country as part of its efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Industry and Energy Minister Delegate Roland Lescure announced on Friday.
The French government will authorise the construction of its first carbon storage facilities, signing contracts with some of the largest emitters in the country as part of its efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Industry and Energy Minister Delegate Roland Lescure announced on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.