France to launch first-ever carbon storage projects

Published 16:02 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:02 on April 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS

The French government will authorise the construction of its first carbon storage facilities, signing contracts with some of the largest emitters in the country as part of its efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Industry and Energy Minister Delegate Roland Lescure announced on Friday.