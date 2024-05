EU carbon market diplomacy taskforce starts to take shape

Published 14:43 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 14:43 on May 6, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi

The EU’s carbon market diplomacy taskforce was formally launched on April 1 by the European Commission’s climate directorate and a new head has been appointed, an EU official confirmed.