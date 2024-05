Brazilian national civil aviation authority incorporates CORSIA into law

Published 23:28 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 23:28 on May 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The board of directors of the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) unanimously approved Tuesday a resolution that incorporates the UN's CORSIA aviation offsetting into law.