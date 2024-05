DATA DIVE: Booming energy company activity lifts voluntary carbon credit retirements in 2024

Published 14:12 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 14:12 on May 17, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Credit retirements across the four main registries in the voluntary carbon market are on track for a record year, lifted by particularly buoyant activity among energy companies.