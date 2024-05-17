EU maintains strong carbon removals position in Article 6 call for input

Published 22:09 on May 17, 2024 / Roy Manuell

The EU has said it struggles to see "a sufficiently clear direction for further work" in a response to a call for input on Article 6.4 removals crediting guidance under the Paris Agreement, with a wide range of starkly different positions also submitted by other entities highlighting the difficulties ahead of COP29 with finding consensus on key methodological matters.