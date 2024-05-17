Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:19 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on May 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices rose by as much as 2.1% on Friday, catching support from rising natural gas and a relatively strong auction outcome, before giving up all their gains as the market continued to move within the €68-€72 range it has occupied all week.