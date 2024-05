CO29 host Azerbaijan drafts carbon tax law as it pursues new climate agenda

COP29 host Azerbaijan is drafting a law that will introduce a domestic carbon tax, the head of this year's UN climate conference in Baku said, as reported by the national news agency.