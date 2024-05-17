US Democratic attorneys general file motion to support EPA power plant rules against challenges

Published 22:19 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 22:19 on May 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

A group of 20 Democratic state attorneys general and others filed a motion to intervene Thursday to support the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a litany of lawsuits from challengers to power plant regulations finalised in April.