Denmark to seek EU climate target deal before COP30, diplomat says

Denmark to seek EU climate target deal before COP30, diplomat says

Published 17:25 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 17:25 on June 30, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, Europe, International, Paris Article 6/PACM, UN Climate Talks

Copenhagen will try to find agreement among the 27 EU member states on the bloc's next climate target for 2040, and submit that along with its 2035 Paris Agreement goal before the COP30 climate summit in November, the country’s ambassador confirmed.
