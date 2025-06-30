Nature-based Carbon > Forestry > Large REDD+ forest carbon fund launches call for projects

Large REDD+ forest carbon fund launches call for projects

Published 13:00 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 13:00 on June 30, 2025 / / Americas, EMEA, Forestry, International, LATAM & Caribbean, Mexico, Nature & Biodiversity, Nature-based Carbon, South & Central, US, US & Canada, Voluntary

A fund worth $50 million has launched a call for carbon projects that are to be certified under a new REDD+ standard.
A fund worth $50 million has launched a call for carbon projects that are to be certified under a new REDD+ standard.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.