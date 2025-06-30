Taiwan carbon exchange secures EU partner to explore international linkages for domestic ETS
Published 11:35 on June 30, 2025 /
Last updated at 11:36 on June 30, 2025 /
Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia, Asia Pacific, Other APAC
A government-backed carbon exchange in Taiwan has teamed up with a European counterpart to explore the potential of creating international linkages and advance capacity building for the upcoming launch of an emissions trading scheme.
