Taiwan carbon exchange secures EU partner to explore international linkages for domestic ETS

Published 11:35 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 11:36 on June 30, 2025 / / Asia, Asia Pacific, Other APAC

A government-backed carbon exchange in Taiwan has teamed up with a European counterpart to  explore the potential of creating international linkages and advance capacity building for the upcoming launch of an emissions trading scheme.
