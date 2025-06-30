EMEA > Europe > UK govt pushes for “solar revolution” in next five years

UK govt pushes for “solar revolution” in next five years

Published 13:33 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 13:33 on June 30, 2025 / / EMEA, Europe, UK ETS

The UK government set out a plan on Monday to boost the deployment of solar energy by about 60% in five years, including steps the industry can take to overcome barriers in planning, electricity networks, and supply chains.
The UK government set out a plan on Monday to boost the deployment of solar energy by about 60% in five years, including steps the industry can take to overcome barriers in planning, electricity networks, and supply chains.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.