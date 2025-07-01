Americas > US & Canada > US > Washington disputes constitutional challenge of state carbon market to US Supreme Court

Washington disputes constitutional challenge of state carbon market to US Supreme Court

Published 00:36 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 00:36 on July 1, 2025 / / Americas, US, US & Canada

Washington state filed a response to a petition filed by an independent power producer in the state over an alleged constitutional violation of its cap-and-invest programme.
Washington state filed a response to a petition filed by an independent power producer in the state over an alleged constitutional violation of its cap-and-invest programme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.