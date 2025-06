DATA DIVE: Carbon credit retirements against South Africa tax hit record level in 2025, buyers flock to cookstoves

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The number of offsets retired against South Africa’s carbon tax has already hit a record level this year, with the figure now expected to rise in future given the government’s decision to expand the use of carbon offsets in its carbon tax, extend the utilisation window for older credits, and push forward with preparations for Paris-aligned crediting under Article 6.