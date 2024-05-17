DOE funded $19.7 mln “technically unacceptable” CCS project, says US Government Accountability Office

Published 22:13 on May 17, 2024

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that a carbon storage project funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) did not meet technical thresholds and is now delayed and the cost overrun, it said in a report published Thursday.