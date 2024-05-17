DOE funded $19.7 mln “technically unacceptable” CCS project, says US Government Accountability Office
Published 22:13 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 22:13 on May 17, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that a carbon storage project funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) did not meet technical thresholds and is now delayed and the cost overrun, it said in a report published Thursday.
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that a carbon storage project funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) did not meet technical thresholds and is now delayed and the cost overrun, it said in a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.