Nature-based Carbon > Forestry > BioCarbon launches new dMRV working group with CORSIA, ICVCM aims

Published 19:00 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 19:00 on June 30, 2025 / / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Forestry, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature & Biodiversity, Nature-based Carbon, Other Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The BioCarbon nature and carbon standard has launched an initiative to study digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) solutions, partially to support the standard’s ambitions to align with the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).
