Details emerge of EU’s draft proposal on 2040 climate target
Published 12:54 on June 30, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:06 on June 30, 2025 /
Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Europe, International, Paris Article 6/PACM
The European Commission is preparing to propose a binding 90% net greenhouse gas emissions cut by 2040 compared to 1990, opening the door to a limited use of carbon credits released under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a document seen by Carbon Pulse and reproduced here in full.
