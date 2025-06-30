EMEA > Only 2% of registered UK biodiversity net gain units sold, paper says

Published 12:42 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:42 on June 30, 2025 / / EMEA, Nature & Biodiversity

UK biodiversity net gain (BNG) units spanning 58 hectares, 2.1% of the land listed on the government off-site register, have been sold so far, according to a pre-print paper.
