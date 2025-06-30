EMEA > Saudi Arabia, UNEP sign MoU to support decarbonisation in MENA region

Saudi Arabia, UNEP sign MoU to support decarbonisation in MENA region

Published 22:17 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 22:17 on June 30, 2025 / / EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary

Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UN Environment Programme to support country decarbonisation goals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UN Environment Programme to support country decarbonisation goals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.