Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:20 on June 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:20 on June 30, 2025 / / EU ETS, Europe, UK ETS

European carbon prices dropped sharply as the month and quarter neared their end on Monday morning, losing as much as 2.7% on the day amid sustained selling as prices fell through several technical support levels and long positions were stopped out.
European carbon prices dropped sharply as the month and quarter neared their end on Monday morning, losing as much as 2.7% on the day amid sustained selling as prices fell through several technical support levels and long positions were stopped out.


