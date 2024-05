Pakistan eyes cement, waste sectors to generate credits under Article 6

Published 09:14 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 09:14 on May 17, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Pakistan is targeting its cement and waste management sectors for decarbonisation, while also exploring carbon finance opportunities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.