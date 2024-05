UPDATE – Verra begins revision of voluntary carbon agriculture management methodology, consolidates grassland programmes

Published 17:59 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 19:21 on May 17, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra is initiating a revision of the methodology to credit improved agricultural land practices, it said Friday.