US energy sector could see $1 trillion less low-carbon investment under second Trump presidency -report

Published 23:40 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 23:40 on May 17, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

A November election victory for former US President Donald Trump would likely see reduced support for low-carbon energy and a rollback of methane, power plant, and transportation emissions regulations, according to a report published Thursday.