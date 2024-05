CN Markets: CEAs flat, as trading volume falls to 14-month low

Published 11:43 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 11:43 on May 17, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

China’s national carbon market saw allowance prices rise marginally over the past week, while liquidity dropped to the lowest level since Mar. 2023 amid an absence of regulatory news.