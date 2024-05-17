Critical minerals ‘not a deal-breaker’ for climate goals – at least for now, IEA says

Published 14:30 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on May 17, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a cautious warning about the supply of critical raw materials needed for clean technologies, pointing to “potential strains” in supply that could slow down the green transition, but aren’t enough to derail it for now.