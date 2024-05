NZ Market: NZU price sinks as govt ETS consultation poorly received by the market

Published 08:14 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 08:14 on May 17, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The price for NZUs closed around 6% lower on Friday as a recent government consultation proposing weaker ETS settings has been met with "anger and frustration" in the market.