Think-tank releases US plan to hit 2050 net zero targets ensuring economic growth

Published 01:00 on May 18, 2024 / Last updated at 01:00 on May 18, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary

A public policy arm of a global think-tank has outlined recommendations for the US to achieve net zero by 2050 while ensuring reliable, affordable access to energy for economic growth.