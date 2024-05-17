Speculators boost CCA net length for first time since early April, RGGI seen in demand -US CFTC data
Published 23:59 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 23:59 on May 17, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Speculators notched their first increase to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net holdings since early April, while demand rose across the board for RGGI Allowances (RGA), according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
