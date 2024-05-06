Aviation calls on the EU Commission to extend scope of emissions monitoring

Published 15:08 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:08 on May 6, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission should extend the scope of its emissions monitoring tool on flights to also cover non-CO2 gases, according to a letter sent by airlines and NGOs on Monday to the Belgian presidency of the Council and the responsible Commission units.