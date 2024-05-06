Aviation calls on the EU Commission to extend scope of emissions monitoring
Published 15:08 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:08 on May 6, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission should extend the scope of its emissions monitoring tool on flights to also cover non-CO2 gases, according to a letter sent by airlines and NGOs on Monday to the Belgian presidency of the Council and the responsible Commission units.
The European Commission should extend the scope of its emissions monitoring tool on flights to also cover non-CO2 gases, according to a letter sent by airlines and NGOs on Monday to the Belgian presidency of the Council and the responsible Commission units.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.