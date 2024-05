China renewable energy expansion continues to outpace thermal generation in April

Published 09:44 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 09:44 on May 17, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

China saw growth in renewable power generation last month continue to surpass the expansion of thermal power, though monthly coal output remained at a relatively high level, according to the latest government data.