Incoming far-right Dutch coalition party set to dial back climate ambition

Published 15:59 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 15:59 on May 17, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, EMEA

The Netherlands is set to U-turn on national climate and energy policies and complicate climate discussions at EU level as a new coalition government including Geert Wilders’ far-right party prepares to take over.