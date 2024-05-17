FEATURE: Seismic studies the new frontier for CCS earnings

Published 09:03 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 09:03 on May 17, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary

Seismic companies are increasingly collaborating, investing, and lining up for carbon capture and storage (CCS) work, thanks to increasing interest from countries globally looking to the technology as a way to foster CO2 trading and markets, as well as meeting emissions reductions targets.