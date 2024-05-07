OECD adds pressure on NZ government to reform ETS

Published 08:32 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 08:32 on May 7, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, New Zealand

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has joined the chorus of voices calling for reforms to New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme alongside addressing emissions in the agriculture sector, it said in an annual survey.