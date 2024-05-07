Eight voluntary carbon standards update crediting programmes seeking CORSIA eligibility

Published 09:23 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 09:23 on May 7, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary

ICAO, the UN agency that operates CORSIA, has confirmed the eight voluntary carbon standards that submitted material updates to crediting programmes as they seek eligibility for the current phase of the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme.