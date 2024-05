EU grids should more than double in order to meet Paris Agreement goals -report

Published 12:18 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 12:18 on May 7, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS

Collective grid capacity across 25 EU member states needs to more than double by 2035 in order to meet the Paris Agreement goal to keep global warming below 1.5C, according to research published on Tuesday.