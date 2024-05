North Dakota coal plant receives $5.1 mln for CCUS

Published 23:33 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 23:33 on May 6, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary

A baseload North Dakota coal plant secured a $5.1 million award for a carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project, a US senator reported Friday.