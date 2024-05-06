VCM Report: Bad headlines abound, but voluntary carbon prices little changed

Published 17:10 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:10 on May 6, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Headlines in the trade press about the troubles of Rimba Raya in Indonesia were over-shadowed last week by a BBC investigative programme that exposed many criticisms of individual REDD projects to the general public, while also questioning the efficacy of voluntary efforts in general to the net zero cause, though prices saw little change.