Euro Markets: EUAs build on recent strength, tracking gas higher on thin volume

Published 19:41 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 19:41 on May 6, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices gained as much as 3.4% on Monday, approaching a key technical resistance level in the morning before tailing off, as they took cues from an early gas rally, supportive renewable generation and temperature forecasts, and tighter auction supply this week.