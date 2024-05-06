New Zealand weighs including international shipping, aviation in climate target

Published 11:46 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 11:46 on May 6, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, New Zealand, Shipping

The New Zealand government is mulling whether to include the emissions from international flights and shipping to its emissions target, and is seeking public feedback and submissions in a first for the nation.