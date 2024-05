Alabama legislature approves CO2 capture bill addressing geologic storage

Published 23:25 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 23:25 on May 6, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary

A bill that lays out provisions for geologic carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Alabama passed the legislature last week, and is now headed to the governor’s office to be signed into law.