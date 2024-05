RGGI Market: RGAs retreat from record levels as market seeks rebalance

Published 23:23 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 23:23 on May 6, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) rallied to an all-time high on Thursday but retreated in the following two days, with market participants largely not expecting prices to continue on their recent upward trajectory in the short term.