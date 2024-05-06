Rimba Raya forestry licence holder dissolves partnership with project proponent

Published 15:48 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:48 on May 6, 2024

The Indonesian forestry concession holder of the troubled Rimba Raya REDD+ scheme on Monday said it had terminated its agreement with the project proponent, plunging the world's largest forestry offset project deeper into chaos.