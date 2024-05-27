VCM Report: Early voluntary carbon summer doldrums brightened by high bids for Article 6, some nature credits
Published 15:14 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 15:14 on May 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The summer doldrums has arrived early in the voluntary carbon sector this year after another week of generally thin liquidity and sideway pricing, but pockets of high-priced trades for nature-based credits and early interest in Article 6-eligible units propped up optimism for the future.
The summer doldrums has arrived early in the voluntary carbon sector this year after another week of generally thin liquidity and sideway pricing, but pockets of high-priced trades for nature-based credits and early interest in Article 6-eligible units propped up optimism for the future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.