Euro Markets: EUAs steady ahead of options expiry in quiet trading as UKAs rise to eight-month high

Published 17:10 on June 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:23 on June 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

With the June options contract expiry just two days away, European carbon prices appeared to find a level with sellers' efforts to drive prices lower running into more robust buying interest, leaving EUAs lagging behind a steeper drop in natural gas and seeming to confirm that the correlation between the two prices has temporarily been broken, while UKAs rose to settle at an eight-month high.