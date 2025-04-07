Asia Pacific > NZU stockpile swells ahead of May surrender

NZU stockpile swells ahead of May surrender

Published 08:05 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:05 on April 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Carbon allowances for the New Zealand emissions trading scheme (ETS) held in the national registry grew by roughly 7 million in the quarter ending March, according to government data published Monday, ahead of the annual surrender deadline.
Carbon allowances for the New Zealand emissions trading scheme (ETS) held in the national registry grew by roughly 7 million in the quarter ending March, according to government data published Monday, ahead of the annual surrender deadline.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.